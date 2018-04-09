No need for all the fuss over census questions

A recent letter was against asking about nationality of individuals filling out the census. That’s hard to understand since previous censuses asked much the same question.
The 1820 census had a column to be checked if one was an unnaturalized foreigner, as did the 1830 census, although it did not appear in 1840, 1850, or 1860. However, in 1870 one had to indicate place of birth and if father or mother were foreign born. The 1880 census asked for place of birth of each individual as well as place of birth of father and mother.
The 1890 census asked place of birth for person, father, and mother; if foreign born, how many years had the individual been in the U.S. and whether naturalized or not. If not, had papers been taken out for naturalization?
The 1900 census asked for place of birth of father and mother; if immigrant, year of immigation and number of years in the U.S. as well as whether the individual was naturalized. Another question asked if the individual could speak English.
The 1910 census also asked for place of birth of individual, father, and mother; year of immigration if foreign-born; whether naturalized, and was the person able to speak English.
The 1920, 1930, and 1940 censuses asked similar questions about nationality and citizenship.
The 1940 census is the last one available for public view. The 1950 census will be released to the public in 2022; it also asked for place of birth of each individual listed.
Obviously, this question has been on our census forms for many years. Why so much fuss now?
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments