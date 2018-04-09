Note to Trump: Learn our history

“Where is my General ‘Black Jack’ Pershing When I need him?” asks Trump, as he prepares to send the U.S. Army to the Mexican border.
The Pancho Villa Expedition, now known officially in the United States as the Mexican Expedition, but originally referred to as the “Punitive Expedition, U.S. Army,” was a military operation, ordered by President Woodrow Wilson and conducted by the United States Army against Francisco “Pancho” Villa from March 14, 1916 to Feb. 7, 1917.
General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing led the U.S. military forces at our Mexican border and into Mexican territory, in a failed attempt to capture the elusive bandit who attacked U.S. towns. So much for “military diplomacy.”
History records that soon after, in 1917, the German government made overtures to the Mexican government, in the now famous “Zimmermann Telegram,” to come into war on the side of Germany, if the United States came into the war on the side of England and France. (Think NATO today.) Germany offered to return Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to Mexico in exchange for its support.
Arguably, that offer finally tipped the scales and brought the United States into World War I. Now, just over a century later, what could Vladimir Putin offer Mexico to be supportive of Russia?
Trump, take note: A wise pundit once said, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Henry Druckerman
Bluffton
