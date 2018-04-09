Help is here for the devastating diagnosis of cancer

Being diagnosed with cancer is devastating. Fortunately, living in Beaufort County we have superb facilities to help us deal with the disease and aid us in our recovery. They are the Keyserling Cancer Center and the Chemotherapy and Infusion Services at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Both are staffed by the most compassionate, intelligent, and caring medical professionals. Their empathy and humanity is unmatched. Just this month, they gave each patient a beautiful Easter basket full of goodies ... unexpected but truly heartwarming. These people are outstanding. Bless them.
Gail Taylor
Beaufort
