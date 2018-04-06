Why county needs Josh Gruber as administrator

I was one of those who spoke a week ago Monday in favor of appointing Josh Gruber as Beaufort County administrator. That County Council meeting was neither a setup nor particularly theatrical, and I think most of those who spoke said it because they sincerely believed it.
Gruber and the Sea Island Coalition have not always seen things the same way, but we have great respect for the way he serves in office. His door is open, he listens, he is constructive in his criticism and thoughtful in his decision-making. These are qualities found in too few governments today.
Making his interim-administrator appointment permanent would have special importance as we enter this election year. Should County Council decide that under no circumstances can Gruber stay, we will have a new county administrator in place with no sense of history or institutional knowledge. Around this new administrator, we will have a largely new council with nearly half the members new to the job. Who is there to guide or teach or remind or remember?
I hope council members will choose to take the long view here, recognize the effective work Gruber has done and the commitment he has made to Beaufort County, and stop letting perfect be the enemy of good. In this time and this place, we really can’t afford the luxury of further delay.
Chuck Newton
Chairman
Sea Island Corridor Coalition
St. Helena Island
