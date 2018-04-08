Roads need beautification

I was taking notice yesterday, as I do every year before Easter holiday and the Heritage golf tournament. Not only are our roads an embarrassment when it comes to litter (for example, the Pinckney Colony area should be ashamed), but why can’t our highways all the way from Interstate 95 down to the beaches be mowed and trimmed and be brimming with spring flowers? Is that asking too much? After all, we are the hosts of one of golf’s finest events of the calendar and yet, nothing but weeds and litter.
I’ve lived here for 32 years. How long am I going to have to wait for the avenue to our lovely home to look ... lovely?
Perian Dunmire
Okatie
