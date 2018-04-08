No need for continued search for county administrator

Former Beaufort County Administrator Gary Kubic retired seven months ago. He hand-picked his replacement, Josh Gruber, who serves in an interim capacity. At the March 26 County Council meeting, I listened to endless reasons why Josh Gruber has earned a permanent position. In the packed room, the praise was noteworthy.
I listened to Gary Kubic, Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling, Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett, three fire chiefs, the Beaufort/Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, the Sea Islands Commission, emergency management, and many others, including constituents/taxpayers.
The council was urged repeatedly to remove the word “interim” from his title. He has earned the public trust and confidence. He knows our community and local issues. He was trained by his predecessor. He is raising his family here and will make decisions that support local families. He got us through two hurricanes and is the respected face of Beaufort County.
He was praised for his integrity, fairness, and expertise.
The county spent thousands of dollars in the first executive search and failed. Gruber was a finalist. Now they want to start over and hire another search firm.
Why? At what cost to the taxpayers?
As one of the fire chiefs said, that total could have been used to hire three additional firefighters.
Gruber is already doing the job with the support of the community. I urge our County Council to be more transparent, to do the right thing, and to be more fiscally responsible.
Edwina “Eddy” Hoyle
Bluffton
