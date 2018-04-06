No need for assault rifles

For the record, I am in favor of the Second Amendment. I grew up in the Midwest and was target shooting at a very early age.
However, assault rifles were never utilized for hunting and, to my knowledge, they aren’t used for hunting now.
With ease, they can be purchased by anyone at gun shows. I’m amazed there haven’t been more mass shootings.
They are called assault rifles, not defensive rifles, as they are manufactured for killing.
Today, the president offers to arm school teachers with handguns. If anyone has attempted to hit a target more than 150 feet away with a handgun vs. a rifle, the handgun losses.
With the additional purchases of guns for teachers, what additional campaign contribution does the NRA make to the GOP?
Assault rifles were outlawed up until 2004. How many died without them?
Which party was in power in 2004? Maybe it’s a coincidence, but the GOP.
Parents and grandparents could make a difference to save your loved ones. If you do nothing, and your loved one was killed or injured when you could’ve made a difference, please don’t seek our prayers or good thoughts as offered by politicians.
They don’t replace the loss.
Dale Thompson
Bluffton
