Teachers, make us proud with your pistols

Teachers of America ... over here ... listen up! I have a job for you. Take this handgun and put it in your desk. When the school shooter comes, pop out into the hall and stop him in his tracks. You’ll have to be quick because he’ll probably have an AR-15 modified with a bump stock and a 50-round clip. We’re counting on you.
By the way, be sure not to shoot one of our own students, or we’ll turn on you faster than you can say “Wayne LaPierre.”
And finally, put on this name badge. As you can see, it says “Good Guy with a Gun.” Otherwise, when the SWAT Team arrives, they will blow you into the next county if they see you standing in the hallway with your gun. I think they can see that from 50 yards, don’t you? Well ... maybe I should make that badge a little bigger.
What’s that? You’re having second thoughts about going “one on one” with a military assault rifle while armed only with a pistol? Just consider it your contribution to “Make America Great Again.” Now, go out there and make us proud. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gregory Gillen
Hilton Head Island
