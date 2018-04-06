Student marchers not impressive

I was very impressed with the quantity of marchers who showed up in our nation’s capital Saturday, March 24. I was markedly less impressed with the quality, however.
Those interviewed could not express why they were there. A decent academic exercise for those anti-Second Amendment “March for Lifers” might be: Write an essay based on this theme:
“The government school that you attended failed to protect you with a government police force from a known local threat because the local school board government officials didn’t want their statistics to look bad. If I hear you correctly, your solution is to have that very same inept government confiscate all the weapons legally held by the populace. That would leave that failed government the only remaining armed force. Can you name a country where that solution has not ended in utter disaster? Justify your position. Substantiate any claims you make.”
Now that would make for some fine essays. They should be sent in along with their college entrance or work resumes.
The well spoken Kyle Kashuv of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who appeared on the Sunday TV talk shows could not have been born in this country to American parents as he never said, “Like, you know, totally, like really, Dude!” I’ll bet he is a descends from Eastern Europe or Soviet communism. I hope he was born here so he is eligible to be president.
Richard W. Walker
Seabrook
