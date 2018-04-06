Our marching students need continuous support

On Saturday, March 24, I was one of more than 500 people who participated locally in the “March for Our Lives” dedicated to securing America against gun violence.
Many of us, as youth in the early 1960s, rallied and marched for our freedoms, rights, and to make America safe. Today, we are “demanding stricter firearm laws and legislation.” I could not have been more proud to see our students, teachers, school administrators, parents, grandparents, and private citizens unify as one in Bluffton to rally and march under the banner of “March for Our Lives.”
I was impressed with the student-led event, which capitalized on the underlying theme, “Protect People Not Guns,” because school safety is not a political issue. It’s not about Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives. We seek gun-safety reforms to keep our classrooms safe and guns out of the hands of those who should not have them. The mission and focus of the march continues to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues.
I salute our youth and I will continue to make school safety a top priority for our students, staff, and parents.
Let us all get behind our youth. They need our continuous support.
Bill Payne
District 10 representative
Beaufort County Board of Education
Hilton Head Island
