Why I’ll vote ‘no’ on school referendum

The right issue at the wrong time.
On April 21, the voters of Beaufort County are being asked to approve a referendum of $76 million that would be used to build one new school in Bluffton, make additions to two others, and build career and technical education buildings at three high schools.
There is no doubt that these are important and must be done. However, there is so much controversy at the moment in the school district, this referendum should not take place until after the November elections.
Seven school board districts will either reelect incumbents or elect new representatives.
One must ask, is it fair for this new, 11-member board to be subject to this vote when many may not have a voice in the many questions being debated today?
For what it is worth, I will not vote for the referendum and many of my friends will not either. A lot of money will be spent for what appears to be a lost cause.
Furthermore, it may also endanger the Beaufort County referendum in November.
The children of Beaufort County deserve better.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
