Start planning now for your great tax windfall next year

I recently had my 2017 tax return completed and filed by my tax professional. Knowing that my 2018 return will be different than this year due to the largest tax cut in the history of the United States, I asked my tax professional to plug my current financial details into the computer program for next year.
Before I go on, a little background. My wife and I are retired educators. We both have a pension. I am a fiscal conservative and a social progressive. With that said, back to the biggest tax cut in the history of the United States.
With my 2017 income plugged into the new tax laws for 2018, my total tax liability decreased by $192, or about $16 per month. With this huge tax cut, and its promise to be the engine that moves the economy forward, I have contemplated what I am going to do with my newfound windfall. I have decided to move from Black Box wine to the bottle type.
I suspect this would be a similar finding for most in the middle- or lower-middle class when tax time comes next year.
This tax reform bill was never intended for the average person. It is an economic plan to add wealth to the top while the rest of us wait for the “trickle-down.” I am not sure how much money is enough for the top 10 percent. Are we there yet?
Kent Hammer
Bluffton
