Start by eliminating assault weapons

The solution to gun violence is a very simple one. The time for talk is over. We need real, concrete action.
Assault rifles are weapons of war. They should only be in the hands of our military. No one outside the military should be allowed to purchase or keep one of these guns — no one.
Those who own an assault rifle should have to turn it in before someone else gets their hands on it. They did this in Australia with great results. We don’t have to waste our time debating background checks or age requirements.
Some people will say this will never happen, but it must be done. It is a matter of public safety. The framers of the Second Amendment never imagined assault weapons in the hands of private citizens. They were providing for an armed militia to protect our citizens. We need to protect our citizens, especially our children.
We have become a nation of undereducated gunslingers. Arming teachers is the dumbest idea of all. Teachers have their hands full just trying to teach.
Furthermore, we should not vote for anyone who takes contributions from the NRA. The NRA has way too much power over our legislators.
Virginia MacKenzie
Hilton Head Island
