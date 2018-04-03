Why America can’t improve gun safety

Fact: America has more guns than any other country.
Fact: America has more gun murders per 100,000 (3 percent).
Fact: More gun controls equals a lower death rate.
Fact: Fewer guns equals fewer deaths (Violence Policy Center).
The following shows the percentage of households that agree on these measures, with numbers for households with guns followed by non-gun households:
Background checks for gun buyers: 93 percent, 96 percent.
Prevent mentally ill from buying: 89, 89.
Ban sale to those convicted of violent crime: 88, 85.
Ban those on no-fly/watch list: 82, 84.
Background checks, private/show sales: 77, 87.
Mandatory wait period on purchases: 72, 89.
Sources include the Pew Research Center and Quinnipiac University National Poll.
So, if so many of the gun owners and non gun owners agree, why can’t these measures be passed?
Because Congress is being held hostage by the National Rifle Association. Many of our selfish representatives place their reelection and funding as a higher priority than acting in the best interests of their constituents.
We must insist that Congress move the issues of gun safety and gun violence to a satisfactory conclusion with legislation that reflects the majority interest of Americans. We must be willing to tell our representatives that only then can they expect our vote.
For starters, their sincere response should be to state they will no longer accept NRA contributions.
You can make a difference; there is strength in numbers!
Earle Everett
Hilton Head Island
