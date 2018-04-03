Second Amendment must be changed

Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
How can anyone read this amendment without questioning its meaning or its applicability to our nation today?
When the amendment was written, white males between 16 and 60 were expected to belong to their state’s militia. Having rid themselves of British forces, many feared a standing federal army and the possible tyranny such an army might enable. State militias were a means of avoiding oppressive federal control.
Today, South Carolina has the South Carolina State Guard that traces its history back to 1775. I have difficulty imagining today’s federal armed forces and its officers following the dictates of a tyrant, but I have even more difficulty imagining the South Carolina State Guard and the approximate 20 other state militia units in existence today, taking on federal forces.
Arms technology is vastly different today than it was when the Second Amendment was adopted.
Today, we need universal background checks on all gun purchases. No civilian needs an assault rifle or high-capacity magazine. Can we afford to harden schools, school buses or bus stops?
Our Constitution allows for change, and if the Second Amendment as written contributes to the death of anyone, especially school-age children, it must be changed.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
