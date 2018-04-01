Urbanized Hilton Head: Why?

My first visit to Hilton Head Island was in 1968. What a paradise. Sea Pines, Coligny and not much else.
I’ve returned every year since then and have been a part-time property owner for 20 years. What is happening now is sickening.
Recently, I drove down the back road in Shelter Cove behind the plaza and saw the development going in west of the Veteran’s Memorial for the first time. All my mind could think was: “Why?”
This is an island. It can’t spread out any further. Bluffton can and has spread all over in increasingly ugly fashion. But why on the island? Is it for the money? Why else would anyone want the island to be cluttered with view-blocking structures?
How and why do the property owners who can vote allow this to happen? Did they not have a vote to stop the urban crawl? Shame on those leaders who should not have allowed this. I hope that if they accepted monetary inducements that it burns their hands and pockets. Once again, why?
Jim Grover
Hilton Head Island
