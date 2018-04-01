Don’t dump SCE&G problem on ratepayers

As I type this letter (Wednesday evening, March 28), we are debating in the South Carolina Senate a piece of proposed legislation known as S. 954, a bill that considers V.C. Summer, SCE&G, and whether ratepayers should be required by the legislature to continue paying for debt foolishly incurred by SCE&G for something that will never generate any power.
Some senators argue ratepayers must be left on the hook for those payments, at least to some degree, because otherwise SCE&G might declare bankruptcy or file a lawsuit to force payments by ratepayers to continue.
So what? Bankruptcy is what occurs in a free-market economy when a private corporation acts unwisely, stupidly, imprudently — pick your adjective. It is not something to be avoided at all costs; there is no private corporation that’s “too big to fail.”
As for the possibility of litigation, again: so what? The discovery process in litigation will ensure all relevant information, including things that SCE&G officials now refuse to reveal, comes to light. The law would apply to whatever facts are proven and then winners and losers would be adjudicated. That’s something to be welcomed, not feared.
Someone will end up holding the bag in the multi-billion-dollar failed venture in Fairfield County, and there are four candidates: taxpayers, ratepayers, SCE&G shareholders and SCE&G bondholders.
The legislature should not now, preemptively and without knowing all the relevant facts, assign any of that loss to ratepayers. The legislature should relieve the ratepayers from any responsibility for the V.C. Summer debt and then let the chips fall where they may.
State Sen. Tom Davis
Beaufort
