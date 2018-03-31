Arming teachers would be ludicrous

I taught elementary school for almost 20 years.
Like most schools after the Columbine school shooting, my school developed and practiced lock-down procedures with our students. Teachers were taught to find the safest spot in the classroom, farthest away from windows and out of view from door(s) to shelter with their students.
No one “liked” asking children to participate in lock-down drills, but it was one of the few tools we had to protect our students that couldn’t be eliminated by subsequent budget cuts when the furor over school safety subsided.
President Donald Trump’s current education budget recommends drastically reducing funding for safe school initiatives. Now the president suggests arming at least some “highly qualified” teachers with concealed weapons to inexpensively keep our schools safe.
How does this work? Do I leave 8-year-olds to their own devices while I patrol the halls with my handgun willing to face down a maniac armed with a AR-15. Or perhaps remain with my students, gun in hand, while I prepare to blow away anyone who shows up near my room? Do I carry this gun with me at all times while I escort the children to the cafeteria? To the gym? To the bus? At recess? The idea is ludicrous.
Are we so afraid of the NRA, that we cannot even discuss banning, or at least limiting, assault weapons? When did we decide the right to own a weapon of mass destruction was more important than the lives of our children?
Fran LaMonica
Port Royal
