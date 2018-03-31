It’s not the guns, it’s the society

Another school shooting. Yes, America has had more than enough.
Our culture of violence in movies, TV and video games, the “me” generation, the loss of a national moral compass cultivated by the rise and power of the increasingly atheistic mass media all contribute to this sickness.
I contend the problem is not guns, especially assault weapons, which have been a part of our unique Second Amendment environment for decades.
When I was young (1950s), my dad took my brother and me to warehouses in Washington, D.C., that housed for public sale thousands of World War II rifles and pistols captured or retired from the world’s military. These included numerous “assault” weapons in semi-automatic and fully automatic configurations.
Yet in the wake of this release into the public, there followed no flurry of church and school mass shootings. An assault weapon such as the M-1 carbine, for example, sported 15-round magazines and could be fired in both semi-automatic and fully automatic modes — and came equipped with a bayonet.
Folks, our country must restore and firm up those fundamental human values based on respect, self-worth, the work ethic and most importantly, love, family and God.
Don Fortney
Sun City Hilton Head
