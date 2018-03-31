Are we refusing to accept the underlying cause of killing?

For some 50 years, we have taught our kids that shootings and killings are a game. Through our violent movies and video games by such as Nintendo, killings are sport.
Our grandkids spent many hours play-killing on their Nintendos. How can we be surprised that some are now acting out what they have been playing?
We of the older generation were raised before videos, and before killing was thought to be a fun game. Kids then spent much time in church learning the value of life, a belief in God, loving your fellow men, etc. Not so much today. Now faith is out of style, even derided by some leaders.
Are we reaping what we have sown? Are we refusing to accept the underlying cause that is staring us in the face? Are the left wing, super-rich Hollywood filmmakers really the guilty ones in their race for the big bucks?
They say look at all the good kids who have not been damaged by the video games and the awful films. Most kids are sufficiently stable to not be severely affected by the violence. But just because they are not shooting up schools does not mean they are not damaged. It is not the “normal” kids we need to be concerned about — it is those slightly out of normal that are sometimes affected and commit crimes.
While automatics should be unlawful, the left says taking guns is the answer. But we see how that has failed.
Dan Landis
Hilton Head Island
