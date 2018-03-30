Two SC gun-guys as Congressmen

The March 29 Island Packet carried two front-section stories about two firearms fanatics from South Carolina in the U.S. Congress.
Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Mark Sanford clearly have been bought and paid for by the NRA. If not, then they both completely misunderstand the very poorly worded Second Amendment, which in some obtuse way was intended to say in 1787 that state militias had to have access to firearms, and therefore the right of citizens to own guns could not be infringed.
Even though the language is tortured, the amendment has nothing to do with the private ownership of guns. It pertained only to citizens who were members of state militias.
For Graham to attack retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens for proposing the repeal of the Second Amendment is deplorable. Furthermore, to say that “statements like this epitomize out-of-touch liberals who do not appreciate the important role the second amendment has played — and continues to play — in our nation” is equally, if not more, deplorable.
I realize Graham and Justice Stevens are both lawyers, but I believe the justice has a far greater grasp on the Constitution than does the senator, minimally with respect to firearms, and probably with respect to everything else.
American voters must begin to divest themselves of ideological gun guys in Congress, starting this coming November.
John M. Miller
Hilton Head Island
