See something, say something — to whom?

In the wake of the horriffic school shooting in Florida, everyone is being reminded that if there is a concern for a potential terror incident, we should report it. The question becomes: “Who should we report it to?”
I am not aware of any acton by the Beaufort County School District, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Hilton Head Island, or any other governmental agency, to publicize a telephone number to call if someone is concerned with a potential terror attack.
In the case of the recent Florida school shooting, we are learning that a number of people were concerned, and reported the shooter to various agencies. Unfortunately, the agencies did not understand what they should do, or failed to take action.
It is time that the various agencies in Beaufort County take action to decide who should be called, who should take the necessary follow-up action, and who is going to publicize the proper telephone numbers or internet addresses to report concerns.
Raymond Collins
Hilton Head Island
