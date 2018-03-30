Move past false assumptions on gun control

Myths concerning delay and prevention in implementing meaningful gun control:
The NRA mantra that an armed citizenry can prevent the feds from taking control of our country. False! I’ve never seen an AR15/AK47 stop a tank. Think Hungarian Revolution 1956, Tiananmen Square 1989.
We need sweeping change. Wrong! There is no 100 percent solution, but every near-term, incremental change done now can save a life.
States’ rights must be preserved. Wrong again. The Second Amendment is part of the law of the land. The law of the land should transcend states’ rights. Therefore, a national ruling should be able to limit clip sizes just as it limits ownership of machine guns.
Never miss a local story.
We can’t prevent hunters from buying rifles but we can place the same requirements for ownership on all weapons, just as we do on handguns.
Another NRA false argument suggests that if we are invaded, the invaders will confiscate our guns. Today, any invasion would be preceded by a nuclear holocaust. I would suggest at that point, gun ownership is not high on a survivor’s priority list.
A uniform set of controls across all states, rapid and harsh punishment for violators, and a thorough licensing process that includes safety training and a psychological evaluation would go a long way in addressing this violent pandemic.
The gun control inaction caused by ideological gridlock is shameful and tantamount to murder by our elected officials. How do they sleep?
Listen to our young people (“and a child shall lead them”). Let’s support their demonstrations.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments