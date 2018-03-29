It’s Easter. Bikes are here. Pay attention, Hilton Head Island

The busiest bicycle weeks of the year are here. Here are some suggestions to help weather the storm.
First, bikes on our roads. In South Carolina, bicycles are defined as vehicles and are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles. They are allowed to ride on our roads even when there are adjacent pathways. When you encounter them, please accept that there might be a short delay before traffic clears and you can pass them safely.
The multiuse pathways exist on Hilton Head Island to help pedestrians and recreational cyclists safely explore and get around our amazing island. Many cyclists are inexperienced, and all are most vulnerable at intersections. When your vehicle is about to enter Pope Avenue or the William Hilton Parkway from a side street, please look left and right TWICE before moving out into traffic. If there are approaching or waiting cyclists, please make eye contact and mutually decide who goes first.
Following these suggestions and being patient whether riding a bicycle or in a vehicle will help ensure that our visitors have a safe and memorable experience.
Cycling has become one of the town’s top amenities and is an important transportation alternative. On Trip Advisor, biking on our bike trails is the No. 1 rated best thing to do on our island. Your support has helped us earn the coveted gold level Bicycle Friendly Community award.
Please, let’s all do our part to help provide a safe Easter season for all residents and visitors.
Frank Babel
Co-chair
Hilton Head Island Bicycle Advisory Committee
