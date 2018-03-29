It hurts to say this, but vote ‘no’ on school bonds

Many superintendents and school boards have come and gone during my 40 years as an educator in Beaufort County, and I never thought I would find myself writing a letter to the editor, urging the community to vote “no” in a referendum to fund our public schools.
But if my students had behaved the way this school board does during their meetings, they would have found themselves expelled from my classroom. And if a school teacher had even been accused of, let alone admitted guilt to, any unethical activity, they would have been out the door before their chalk could even hit the floor.
Why would any reasonable citizen entrust a single cent of their hard-earned money to a superintendent or school board members who apparently have so little regard for basic integrity and public accountability?
They avoid disclosing full and accurate details when it doesn’t suit them, pretend they aren’t really under investigation even after it is exposed, allow three board members to meet in secret and make decisions behind our backs, and reward attempted nepotism and admitted guilt with undeserved raises.
I will vote “no” on the upcoming referendum, not because I don’t support our students or many dedicated teachers, but because it is apparently the only way I can support what education is really supposed to stand for.
I urge the rest of our taxpaying citizens to make a point to send the same message until we have school leadership we can confidently entrust with our money.
David Rockwell
Beaufort
