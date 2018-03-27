Trump has nothing to do with fan abuse of officials

In response to Thursday’s letter to the editor (“Society models Trump’s abuse”), I am not a fan of President Trump. I will say, however, society does not model after Trump. He is a product of the society and was elected because society saw itself in him.
As a longtime baseball and softball umpire I have firsthand knowledge that abuse of sports officials was occurring long before Jan. 20, 2017, and despite what you may have read in Sunday’s paper, it occurs locally too.
Several years ago, the police escorted me and my partner off of a local baseball field because of several threats from the stands. Another time, I declined softball playoff games at another field because a parent yelled from the stands, “I know where you live!”
After yet another game, the athletic director was walking off the field with us when he spotted a visiting fan pick up a rock. The fan was told to put it down; reluctantly he did.
Space prevents me from going into more.
Most fans behave themselves at sporting events. They groan when a play doesn’t go their way, but beyond that they understand it’s JUST a game.
My point is, these extreme incidents have always happened and not just because someone was elected president.
Some local high schools read out a statement at the beginning of every sporting event that reminds fans to behave and set the example for the future generation. That’s a good start.
Jack Smith
Beaufort
