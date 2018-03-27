The embarrassment of raising a teen activist

Raising a teen activist — like the students who led the “March for Our Lives” rally against gun violence in Washington, D.C. — is, in a word, embarrassing, but not for the passionate participation of our children, but for our own failures to strive for greater safety for them.
Like millions of Americans, I have prayed for the victims of mass shootings in our schools, but I did nothing to challenge legislators about measures to stop gun violence in schools.
This was not good enough for my 17-year-old stepdaughter, Bridget Gallagher. Bridget took it upon herself to organize a local “March for Our Lives” rally and reached out to other students and nonprofits for support. She reached out to the press. She went to town hall meetings with local leaders.
This past Saturday, she and her fellow Beaufort students led a crowd of more than 350 people on a march from Lady’s Island to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park for a rally against gun violence in schools.
Never miss a local story.
The mayor of Beaufort spoke at this rally, as did I. But more importantly, the students spoke.
Bridget told the crowd that this rally was something that she had to do, because adults had done nothing to make her generation safe from gun violence.
Although this was one of my proudest moments as a parent, I hoped that all the adults in our community learned about this rally, and like me, I hoped that they were embarrassed.
Jeffrey Stephens
St. Helena Island
