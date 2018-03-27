We will vote them out for ignoring gun control

More than a million people across America and across the continents marched on Saturday to demand an end to gun violence, an end to pandering to the NRA, and to demand sensible gun-control laws.
Where were Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott? Where was Rep. Mark Sanford? Certainly not with their South Carolina constituents who demand that they do something about this epidemic.
The student leaders will soon be voting and they and the adult supporters are prepared to vote Graham, Scott and Sanford out. They need to get on the right side of history by sponsoring and passing gun-control legislation. Only then will they be representatives of the people as opposed to the NRA and Koch brothers money.
Their time in office is numbered. We will vote them out.
Mitchell Siegel
Bluffton
