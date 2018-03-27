SC Senate prohibits public testimony on Home Rule issue

On March 15, the state Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee’s Regulatory & Local Government Subcommittee convened its second meeting on H3529, which would prevent local communities from exercising their right of Home Rule in banning single-use plastic bags.
This meeting was scheduled after an overflow crowd on March 7 overwhelmed the room and time set aside, requiring Chairman Shane Massey to reschedule the follow-up meeting for March 15.
Again, an overflow crowd overwhelmed the small meeting room. What happened next was in direct contrast to the process Beaufort County and four municipalities had utilized, holding 23 public meetings to allow citizens ample opportunity to speak about the single-use plastic bag ban.
Chairman Massey made the decision to only allow the people who had attended the March 7 meeting to speak. Citizens traveled from North Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Beaufort to Columbia for a 9 a.m. meeting to find out their testimony was not wanted.
Never miss a local story.
The full Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee scheduled and postponed action on the “Ban on Bans” bill March 22.
Is this the burning issue facing our state?
I attended the March 7 meeting, witnessing Novalex, a national bag manufacturer with headquarters in Hartsville, with no manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, pass out a multi-color brochure to each senator identifying the 24 disposable products that would be protected from regulation if H3529 passes the Senate.
What happened to “teamwork and cooperation winning the day”?
Jennifer Sharp
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments