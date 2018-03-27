Protect our right to be safe from guns

On March 24, I participated in the Beaufort March for Our Lives. Even though I am 70, it was vital for me to do so.
There has been a lot of discussion recently about the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on the right to bear arms. There has even been at least one article published locally stating that gun violence is a public health issue but not a political issue. It is actually both.
Before we had a Second Amendment, before we had a Bill of Rights, and before we had a Constitution, we had a Declaration of Independence signed by the founders of our country. That priceless document states a basic principle upon which this nation is founded: that everyone has an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
A right to be safe from gun violence derives from that principle. It applies to every adult, every student and every child. Participants in the March for Our Lives are calling attention to that right to be safe. Much attention has been given to the Second Amendment, but now it’s time to focus on, and insist upon, everyone’s right to be safe from gun violence.
From now on, any person of power or authority who is not taking concrete steps to reduce the threat of gun violence, is part of the problem. If such people continue to take no action to reduce gun violence, they need to be replaced by people who will.
Larry Gordon
Beaufort
