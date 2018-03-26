Blame Hollywood, video gaming industries for violent society

When will Hollywood and the video gaming and entertainment industries step up and take some responsibility for the desensitized, violent, crude and rude society they’ve had a major role in creating?
I’m tired of hearing their moral outrage when practically every movie and TV show they produce involves sex, drugs and violence. All this while being surrounded by their own gun-toting security guards and fences.
Realistic video games where violence reigns and one scores high for annihilating people are big money. Where do you think young people get their ideas? Garbage in, garbage out. What outcomes do you expect when studios and entertainers go for ratings, knowing the more they increase the vulgarity and violence the more revenues they will realize?
The 1950s may be a distant memory, but I don’t recall police officers murdered in record numbers or parents having to worry about their kids getting shot in school, church or while simply walking down the street. In the “old” days, shows tended to reflect positive values and often ended with a moral message. I do believe that, as a whole, the entertainment industry had an uplifting, positive influence on our society.
People aren’t born violent. It is a learned trait and, sadly, the “educators” of this age are glorifying violence and setting horrendous examples of what is acceptable. They are creating a nation of desensitized human beings who already lack communication skills due to an overuse of technological devices, but that is a story for another day ...
Renee Fordyce
Bluffton
