Hold Congress responsible for gun control

The protests following the recent school shooting at the high school in Florida are not meant to cause violence but to help bring awareness to critical issues like gun control.
Kids all around America are affected by the lack of gun control.
I am 15 years old. I am considered lucky because with all the violence in my area my parents decided to homeschool me to keep me safe. Not everyone has this advantage and kids still face threats at school. I want to be able to help other kids so they never have to be scared about going to school.
Kids of South Carolina organized protests in the form of walkouts from school. Even at USCB, where I attend some college classes, these brave students are willing to risk disciplinary action to be able to speak out. While these are great actions, the real responsibility falls down to our government leaders such as U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.
Mckenzie Daniel
Beaufort
