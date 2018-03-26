Focus on the person using the gun

My concern is a recent editorial cartoon depicting an AR-15 modern sporting rifle with the words “Devaluation of Life.”
No firearm has a brain or muscle to shoot anyone. It is powerless. The evil and mentally unstable person who uses it is the problem.
Democrats like to decry the weapon instead of the person using it. They want to ban them for all to “save the children.”
The 17 people killed at the Florida high school were failed on multiple levels. They could have been saved if law enforcement had acted on information that they were provided, at least two times, or if mental health personnel had acted under existing law to report this person to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which would have made the shooter ineligible to purchase a firearm. Government could have not made this and other schools “gun-free zones,” or provided adequate armed security after the very first mass casualty event at a school.
In my opinion the problem is that this country has for decades told Almighty God, “get out of our business and stay out of our lives.” Until this country changes this attitude, we will see more and more evil manifest itself.
The solution is in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Praise God.
Kenneth D. Root
Bluffton
