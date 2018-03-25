Everyday Americans appreciate Trump

Some people just do not like President Donald Trump. No matter what he does, it is wrong. They had become so accustomed to a “do-nothing president” that anyone with the courage to make a decision scares them silly.
No matter what programs he supports, the president runs into stone walls. President Trump can put people to work, grow the economy, tighten up the borders, improve foreign relations, and strengthen the military — and liberals will find fault with it all.
It is ironic that non-business politicians have the arrogance to criticize the president’s business acumen, as if they had a better understanding of how to rescue the economy, the one they messed up badly. What is even more amazing is that the “ex-do-nothing-president” sits on the sidelines taking credit for all the good that is happening now.
The saving grace is that the everyday American worker appreciates what President Trump has done for our country. Labor unions are now starting to thank President Trump for protecting American products, thus the American worker. Somehow politicians and the liberal media are offended when the president has the daring to tell the world that American interests are primary.
The established “elite” of this country engineered their own demise when they failed to recognize that American citizens had become seriously concerned with the “Status of the Union,” and decisively elected a neophyte as president. It was time for Americans to wake up and take control. As Mike Ditka once said: “Living in the past is for cowards.”
Clifton Jester
Okatie
