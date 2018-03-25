Cancel the Beaufort County school referendum

I would like to make a request of the Beaufort County Board of Education.
It has been reported that the upcoming school district bond referendum will cost the taxpayers around $90,000 to conduct. I would request that the school board cancel the bond referendum in light of all the negative public opinion directed at Superintendent Jeff Moss and the board members.
There is an almost total lack of trust and respect by the citizens of Beaufort County toward the current board and leadership, and I personally can’t see this referendum passing.
Let’s save all that money and use it for a better purpose. Hold the referendum during mid-term elections in November. Maybe by then there will be some positive developments.
Rick Guillot
Beaufort
