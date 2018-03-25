Beaufort County school board’s bad impression gets worse

I taught for 32 years in the Beaufort County School District and have thought many times of responding to articles from our leaders. Now is the time.
After reading the headlines Friday, I am appalled and disappointed at the language our school board members chose to use. As an educator, we not only teach our students (children) academics, we encourage them to adhere to a proper and polite way to communicate in order to give the right impression later in life for job interviews, etc. My students knew you had only one time to make a first impression, which leads me to our school board.
Who leaves a good impression with the quoted language: “Either prove it, or take it back. Because I think it’s a lie. Either you don’t have proof, or you don’t have the balls to say who it is you’re accusing. Now which is it?” Or calling a board member “stupid piece of doo-doo.”
I take pride in the fact that I worked at Mossy Oaks Elementary and we did not allow students or parents to address us in this manner. I worked with the greats: John Marvin, Cindy Duryea, and Donald Gruel. Our objective was to teach the academics within a parameter of respect and our students have been quite successful.
Think before you vote. Our school board is about to turn over. Think before you turn our money over to a superintendent. Think!
Caroline Pettigrew
Beaufort
