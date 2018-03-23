Help the violence-prevention movement grow

We have had far too many moments of silence since Sandy Hook. Our children and community deserve real action to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our country.
We’re not alone and we’re not helpless. There are many seemingly simple, yet powerful things we can do today.
More and more of our neighbors are uniting to bring the change we need. The phones in Congress are ringing off the hook with calls for common-sense gun reform. Peaceful rallies like the one planned in Bluffton on March 24 are growing in numbers in cities across the country. Families and friends are gathering together in their own living rooms or in churches to talk about bringing violence prevention programs to their schools.
The movement is growing and we must keep growing it.
Never miss a local story.
There is reason to have hope that we can prevent gun violence through sensible gun-safety laws and programs in our schools and communities that help us identify the signs and signals before a shooting happens and intervene.
To keep this hope alive and bring the change we need, I encourage everyone to take two simple actions today.
First, call U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and your member of Congress today and ask that they support gun violence prevention legislation to keep guns out of dangerous hands.
Secondly, make the promise at www.sandyhookpromise.org and help bring Sandy Hook Promise’s no-cost, violence prevention programs to our schools and community.
Barbara B. Ernico
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments