Arming schools, not teachers, would help deter attacks

A recent letter made a reasonable case for not arming teachers, citing statistics about how one round fired out of six would possibly hit an active shooter, versus five rounds possibly hitting students when fired by a teacher.
But it misses the point. It’s not the teachers who would be armed in a manner reminiscent of the Old West, with a six shooter hanging loosely from their belts and always at the ready. It’s the school administrators, i.e., principals and assistant principals, who would be trained and have access to a weapon, one that would be kept in a locked safe with access limited to school administrators.
The point of having a deadly weapon available to administrators is not defense, but deterrence. Any potential shooter would think twice about attacking a school if he (and they are always “he’s”) knows in advance that there is a weapon in the school that would be used against him.
So, no, don’t arm the teachers. Arm the administrators to deter attacks on their schools. Only then will the attacks stop.
Roger Elmore
Beaufort
