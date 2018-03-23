More money is not the answer for Beaufort County schools

In the last four years, the Beaufort County Board of Education and the superintendent made decisions, took actions and implemented plans that should have demonstrated good judgment, inspired trust, and manifested a clear vision. Below are but a few examples:
▪ Since 2014, the district allocated more than $120 million for construction without voter approval.
▪ In 2015, a student rezoning plan was implemented to balance building capacity, but a consolidation study for many underutilized school buildings has yet to occur.
▪ In 2015 and 2016, two new schools opened in Bluffton (costing more than $90 million) with a combined capacity of 2,400 students. However, in 2017 both were over-capacity.
Never miss a local story.
▪ In 2016, the school board asked voters to approve a 10-year, 1 percent sales tax that would generate $350 million, yet provided a “needs project list” totaling less than $220 million.
▪ Following the superintendent’s guilty plea to ethics violations, the school board provided him a performance evaluation rating of “satisfactory,” guaranteeing a $38,000, tax-free bonus to a base salary that ranks him as the second highest paid superintendent in South Carolina.
Do the above qualify as decisions that demonstrate good judgment? Actions that inspire trust? Plans that manifest a clear vision? Will incurring an additional $130 million in school debt ($76 million, plus interest) enhance judgment, restore trust or manifest vision?
Not 100 percent convinced? Then vote “no” on the school district bond referendum on April 21.
Tell this board and superintendent that we expect better, deserve better, and must do better.
Justine Cambria
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments