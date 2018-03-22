Stand up against Trump immigration policies

The recent resignation of James Schwab as spokesman from the San Francisco Division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as reported in The New York Times on March 13, should remind all citizens of their responsibility to stand up to government abuses and falsehoods.
Mr. Schwab stated he resigned due to false statements made by ICE and Attorney General Jeff Sessions related to the recent ICE raids carried out in northern California. Prior to the raids, the mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaff, warned city residents that ICE was targeting 1,000 immigrants for detention. ICE later stated that the warning by the mayor helped over 800 criminal aliens to evade capture. Mr. Schwab believed that statement was misleading and he was unable in good conscience to repeat the falsehood.
I would hope more citizens would show equal courage to take a stand against the immigration policies of the Trump administration.
Gina Gold Tjersland
Hilton Head Island
