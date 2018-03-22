Better ways to improve traffic safety

Your recent wire story on speeding nationwide was a little disappointing.
The 85-percentile speed is the speed at (and below) which 85 percent of vehicles travel. Sixteen-year-old drivers (particularly males) are not emotionally equipped to operate a two-ton deadly weapon. Our motor vehicle licensing exam is inadequate, as is the lack of enforcement of the newest and widely ignored dangers. Number one would be “inattention” — to include reading, web surfing, texting and cell phone use.
To improve traffic safety, we need to address other issues as well.
For example, have we given up on enforcing “turn signal required for lane change”? How about illegal turns where hapless drivers cut across and into the adjacent lane (no signal, of course). Or doddering along in the left lane, 10 mph below the posted limit. Does anyone (besides AARP) teach how to make a left turn at a green light against traffic?
How about publishing a “traffic tip of the week”? Or, (announced) “enhanced enforcement” of bad, dangerous and illegal driving habits? As for the writer of this story, she should “SMOG”: Signal, Mirror check, Over-the-shoulder glance, then Go into the right (slow) lane.
Ed Trottier
Beaufort
