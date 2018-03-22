Hilton Head Island High students do it right

I want to commend the Hilton Head Island High School students who initiated and organized the school “walk-in” on March 14 to recognize the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
At 10 a.m., students left their classrooms and observed a 17-minute period of silence in the halls while the names of the 17 victims were read over the loudspeaker. They wore T-shirts displaying their school logo, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School logo, and victims’ names. During lunch period, they called and sent emails/petitions to state and federal lawmakers demanding common-sense gun legislation.
Their impressive activism is in stark contrast to the negative publicity teenagers frequently receive in the press. I am disappointed that The Island Packet provided so little coverage of this event. Instead, it focused on similar events in the Bluffton schools, where only a small number of students participated in the demonstrations, and the Beaufort County School District administrative officials were not supportive of these efforts.
However, at Hilton Head Island High, a majority of students participated and the principal, Amanda O’Nan, encouraged and supported them.
Students like those at Hilton Head Island High have demonstrated their ability and commitment to taking the lead at a time when our elected officials have failed to act. These students are the future of our country. We should do everything we can to encourage and support them to be involved, speak up and “be the change they wish to see in the world.”
Dr. James B. Field
Hilton Head Island
