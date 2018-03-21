Better learning was outside the school in those 17 minutes

I taught all grades K-12 and college in English and Spanish, and as a teacher I believe the most important lessons are those of life.
The students who went outside for 17 minutes to honor those who died in Parkland, Fla., are showing they have learned from home or school or both that our actions express our character. Those are student who will register to vote as soon as possible and give us a Congress not afraid to ban assault weapons.
Whatever they might have learned inside the building in those 17 minutes is important, but probably not as important as what they learn by going out.
Then the school, unlike schools around the U.S., had the nerve to punish them, to give them “in-school suspension” for expressing their views, using their First Amendment rights. Sick.
Never miss a local story.
I hope their teachers now tell them how proud they are of them for expressing their views.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments