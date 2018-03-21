Deal with North Korea from position of strength

It’s obvious from your recent editorial (“North Korea Summit: set an achievable goal”) that the Washington Post is unschooled in dealing from a position of strength.
A reminder: Neville Chamberlain returned from his meeting with Adolf Hitler, waving sheets of paper, claiming success in the negotiations.
For decades, American negotiators have returned again and again with similar results, waving sheets of paper claiming similar success in their negotiations with the dictators of North Korea.
America and its allies must continue sanctions and, if necessary, increase the sanctions until a denuclearized Korea is achieved, period.
As for Kim Jong-un’s prize, we have not seen a puff of smoke emanating from the ground in North Korea for some time indicating that he is coming to the table because of Trump’s sanctions, not stature.
Robert Pielli
Hilton Head Island
