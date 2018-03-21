Keep the Hilton Head hometown feel

We attended two wonderful concerts recently at the First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island: the Naval Academy Glee Club and the Hilton Head Choral Society, both well attended and both spectacular. To my mind, what makes them special is gathering locally in the church, not a super-large, cold building. Hilton Head has always been special for its charm and hometown feeling. Now the argument to this will be that many more people came to the Naval Academy’s performance than could be accommodated, but it was “free.” The Choral Society had a great gathering but there were some empty seats at $40 a head.
Suzanne Beeson
Hilton Head Island
