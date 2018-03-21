No wonder sports draws disruptive verbal abuse

It is no surprise that parents and other spectators at local school athletic events are engaging in disruptive verbal abuse and heckling, as you reported Sunday.
The tone for such behavior has been set by our president who sends out verbally-abusive and heckling tweets on a nearly daily basis. Apparently, he is the “role model” for 43 percent of our citizenry who believe his style is an appropriate and effective way to be heard.
So here we are, teaching our children an “acceptable” style of protest. There may be no turning back.
Susan Forrest
Moss Creek
