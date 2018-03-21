Students marching to wrong places

The students walking on March 24 should be walking to the police station in Parkland, Fla., the local FBI office, the school administrators’ offices and all the social services agencies that allowed this killer to be in the mainstream. Direct your anger in the right direction. The people I mentioned are the ones that have failed you. Listen to your hearts and not your liberal friends who are using you like pawns. Think for yourselves.
Joe Zazzarino
Bluffton
