Naval Academy choirs represent hope

On March 14, the combined Naval Academy Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs performed at the First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island. Estimates had the crown at more than 1,200, which would make it the largest indoor event ever held on Hilton Head Island.
Denny Nelson, who lives on the island, and his brother from Annapolis, got together to bring the nearly 100 singers to the island. All the them stayed in people’s houses. Having hosted Mids before, I know that you walk away with a lot of hope for our nation’s future. To a person they are very smart, highly motivated and are just fun to be around.
Near the end of the performance, those who were about go on active duty stepped forward to proudly describe their initial duty assignment in the Navy or the Marine Corps. The biggest reaction was for a young woman who stepped forward to say “Marine Air!” As the the concert ended, a surge of patriotism filled the room as we knew we had seen some of the best our country has.
Jim Collett
Hilton Head Island
Never miss a local story.
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments