Guns: What is it about ‘well regulated’ do we not understand?

I support the Second Amendment to the Constitution. I also plan to attend the “March for Our Lives” event in Washington, D.C., on March 24.
The spirit and actions taken by the youth of our country stemming from the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre has been impressive.
They are taking a stand against gun violence and the government that let them down through their inaction. Not since the youth of our nation took action against racism and unjust war in the 1960s and ’70s have we seen such spirit.
By one measure, since the expiration of the Brady Bill, deaths rose 239 percent from mass shootings. Compare the deaths in the U.S. due to terrorism vs. deaths due to gun violence. There is no comparison. We certainly act on terrorism but not unrestricted access of crazed individuals to assault weapons of mass destruction.
The state of Florida has taken a step toward limiting access to assault weapons. Until the stand taken by our youth, every attempt to implement common sense regulations on assault weapons and age limits has been vetoed by the NRA and the Congress it controls.
Why do I support the Second Amendment? What is it about “well regulated” do we not understand?
Richard Bender
Lady’s Island
