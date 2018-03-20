Beaufort County school leaders flunk as Bluffton students shine in gun protest

One of the mainstays in the canon of high school English departments is Thoreau’s essay on civil disobedience, yet the powers that be in our education system deemed it inappropriate for our students to participate in the nationwide protest about school shootings in America.
This was a terrible decision and I applaud those 72 students in Bluffton who protested despite the order not to do so.
Regardless where one falls on the political question of gun control, this was an educational opportunity for students. We constantly tell students we want them to have a voice and when they find something that they feel relates to them and gives them passion, the adults in charge try to shut it down.
One of the goals of education is to create citizens who will play an active role within their communities and to be willing to speak out when they believe there is an injustice. This was an opportunity for students to feel part of something bigger than themselves, a chance to have their voices heard, and a chance to understand the role activism plays in our country, past and present.
We are a country founded on protest, a country improved upon by protest, and a country whose greatest right is the right to be heard. Protest is in our DNA.
We failed to teach any of this to our students. We should be embarrassed by our educational leadership and we should praise those students who chose to be heard anyway.
Ed Ladd
Hilton Head Island
